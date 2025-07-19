Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 194 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.98 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

