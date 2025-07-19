Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,143 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,135.96. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

