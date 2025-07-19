Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $77,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after buying an additional 2,185,082 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.