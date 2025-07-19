Arizona State Retirement System Buys 458 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.70.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $106.58 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last three months. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

