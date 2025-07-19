Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,743 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 358,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,360,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.71 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.