Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

