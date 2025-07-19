Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 26.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. The trade was a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

