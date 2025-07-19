Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.