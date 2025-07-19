Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

LOPE opened at $171.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

