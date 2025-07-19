Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

