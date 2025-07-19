Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knife River by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after purchasing an additional 983,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Knife River by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $66,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Knife River by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after purchasing an additional 603,170 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $46,750,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $80.61 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.