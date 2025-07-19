Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Champion Homes Trading Down 1.0%

SKY stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

