Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,218,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE RHP opened at $99.92 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

