Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 428,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.35 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

