Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.