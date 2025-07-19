Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home BancShares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Home BancShares’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $937,840 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

