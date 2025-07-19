Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

