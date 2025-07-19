Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $299,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,826.10. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,227 shares of company stock worth $56,118,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

