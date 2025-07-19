Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,767,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,305,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

