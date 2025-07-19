Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.4%

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 2.29. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

