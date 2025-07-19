Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after buying an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,460,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,574,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NXST opened at $184.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

