Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TGTX opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 1.91.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
