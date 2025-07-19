Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $8,294,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WillScot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Stock Up 0.1%

WSC stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. WillScot’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.