Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,923,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 916,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,544,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.