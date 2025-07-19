Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $336.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

