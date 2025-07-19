Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $411.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.92 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.14.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

