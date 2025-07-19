Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

