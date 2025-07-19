Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,522 Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,428 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.