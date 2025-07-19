Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 9,968.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 453.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,505. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.