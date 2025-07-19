Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,561 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 540,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,885 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,196,634.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,370,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,265.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

