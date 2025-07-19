Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.