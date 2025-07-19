Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $70,165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 20,231.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Balchem by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Balchem by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.65. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

