Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
