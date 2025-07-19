Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,415,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 262,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,572,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,135,981.36. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $151,616.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,226.80. The trade was a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

