Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average of $165.43.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

