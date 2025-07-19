Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,205,000 after buying an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,118,000 after purchasing an additional 419,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after purchasing an additional 525,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,503. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. UBS Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

