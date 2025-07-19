Arizona State Retirement System Sells 109 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FCN opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

