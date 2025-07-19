Arizona State Retirement System Sells 138 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

