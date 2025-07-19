Arizona State Retirement System Sells 139 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,883,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.2%

MSA opened at $174.85 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

