Arizona State Retirement System Sells 151 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $103,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,028,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,096,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,672,000 after buying an additional 328,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $129.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

