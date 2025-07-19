Arizona State Retirement System Sells 217 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

