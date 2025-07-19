Arizona State Retirement System Sells 229 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $129.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.