Arizona State Retirement System Sells 248 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2025

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $108,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Post by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $36,751,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Post by 10,001.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $106.54 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $103.33 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

