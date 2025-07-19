Arizona State Retirement System Sells 279 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.