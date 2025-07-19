Arizona State Retirement System Sells 280 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

