Arizona State Retirement System Sells 407 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 127.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

