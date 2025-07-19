Arizona State Retirement System Sells 511 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

