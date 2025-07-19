Arizona State Retirement System Sells 616 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,753,000 after purchasing an additional 460,486 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,915,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.