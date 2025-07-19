Arizona State Retirement System Sells 643 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 45.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

