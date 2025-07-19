Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3%

R opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

